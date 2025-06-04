BCCI breaks silence on shifting IPL 2025 final from Kolkata to Ahmedabad: 'The decision was...'

As rain caused a considerable delay to the start of Qualifier 2 on Sunday in Ahmedabad, leaving the Ambanis visibly tense with a potential washout threatening Mumbai Indians' campaign, social media showed no mercy to the BCCI for shifting the match and the final from Kolkata to the Gujarat city. But a sigh of relief followed as no overs were lost in Qualifier 2, and rain stayed away from the final, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden title by defeating Punjab Kings. Fireworks lit up Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3, 2025, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated their IPL triumph(AFP)

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens was originally scheduled to host Qualifier 2 and the final. However, the venue was changed during the IPL Governing Council meeting on May 20, when BCCI officials decided to alter the schedule based on weather forecasts. As a result, Hyderabad also lost out on hosting Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, with Chandigarh stepping in.

According to a Cricbuzz report, BCCI justified its decision based on weather data for IPL cities. Kolkata had a reported 65% chance of rain, while Ahmedabad showed only 3%.

The decision drew political backlash, but BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia broke his silence on Wednesday, saying: "The decision was never political. We banked on scientific material and inputs. There was no rain forecast in Ahmedabad at the time of the GC."

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, too had spoken much on the same lines ahead of the final, dismissing reports and speculations suggesting a 'political agenda' behind shifting the venue.

"There is no politics in the decision involving the shift in the venue of the IPL 2025 final. If the IPL hadn't been suspended for a week and the tournament had happened according to the initial schedule, the final would have been held in Kolkata, and the playoffs would have been held in Hyderabad. After the schedule was changed, the weather aspect was considered. Even broadcasters urged the venue shift to avoid losses," he told ANI.

In hindsight, BCCI’s conviction proved right. While Kolkata remained dry on Sunday, it was lashed by thunderstorms on Tuesday evening, coinciding with the second innings of the final. Had the match been held there, the result would likely have depended on the reserve day.