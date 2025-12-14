Search Search
Sunday, Dec 14, 2025
BCCI denies ICC 'no politics in U19 cricket' request, continues no-handshake policy in Asia Cup vs Pakistan

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 14, 2025 12:08 pm IST

India and Pakistan were playing their respective second Group A match of the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) request to keep politics out of junior-level cricket was ignored by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as the India U-19 team continued its no-handshake policy during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan opted to bowl against India in the U19 Asia Cup match
Pakistan opted to bowl against India in the U19 Asia Cup match

India and Pakistan were playing their respective second Group A match of the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup, with both teams having begun their campaigns on a winning note. India had thrashed hosts United Arab Emirates by 234 runs in their opening fixture, while Pakistan registered a 297-run win over Malaysia.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U-19 Asia Cup 2025

Ahead of the high-profile clash, a PTI report revealed that the ICC was keen on keeping politics out of U-19 cricket and had urged India to break its no-handshake stance. The policy was first enforced in September during the senior Asia Cup match in the same city, as a mark of solidarity with the Indian Army and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The same stance was later followed during the Women’s ODI World Cup and the Rising Stars Asia Cup T20 tournament in matches against Pakistan.

However, the ICC left the final decision to the BCCI, stating that if the policy was to be continued, the match referee must be informed in advance.

On Sunday, India captain Ayush Mhatre did not shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart after the toss. After Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousuf opted to bowl first, Mhatre stood behind him without offering a handshake. Following a brief interaction with the presenter, Yousuf handed over the microphone to Mhatre without making eye contact and walked straight back to the dugout.

The match was delayed due to rain in Dubai. Originally scheduled to begin at 10:30 am IST, the toss took place nearly half an hour later, with the match reduced to 49 overs per side.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Pakistan Live Score match Today.
