BCCI gives worrying update, India vice-captain Rishabh Pant ruled out of Day 2, Dhruv Jurel steps in for the long haul

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant was ruled out of Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord's. BCCI said Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets as the Indian medical team is still monitoring his progress. Pant was hit on his index finger on the opening day of the Test match India's vice captain Rishabh Pant walks towards the pavilion after an injury in his hand on the first day of the third test against England(PTI)

"Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2," the BCCI said just minutes before the start of Day 2.

Rishabh Pant was forced to leave the field during the second session on Day 1 after sustaining a blow to his left index finger. A few minutes after the injury, the BCCI gave a similar update, confirming that Pant was under medical supervision and receiving treatment for the injury.

The incident occurred in the 34th over of England's innings when pacer Jasprit Bumrah delivered a ball down the leg side. Pant, diving to his left in an attempt to stop the delivery, managed to get his glove to the ball but was unable to prevent it from running past him. In the process, he appeared to injure his finger and was visibly grimacing in pain.

Despite initial on-field treatment from the Indian support staff, Pant struggled to continue. He remained on the field for the rest of the over but eventually left after continuing to show signs of discomfort.

The BCCI released a statement shortly after, saying:

"Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant got hit on his left index finger. He is receiving treatment at the moment and under the supervision of the medical team. Dhruv Jurel is currently keeping wickets in Rishabh's absence."

Dhruv Jurel, who is not part of the playing XI, was brought in as a substitute fielder and took over wicketkeeping duties. Jurel, a promising young talent, stepped in seamlessly behind the stumps, offering support to the Indian bowling attack.

Pant’s condition will be monitored closely by the Indian medical team, and updates regarding his availability for the remainder of the match are awaited. His absence is a significant blow to the Indian side, given his dual role as a key middle-order batter and vice-captain.

India will be hoping for a quick recovery for Pant as they look to gain the upper hand in a crucial Test series against England.