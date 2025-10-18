BCCI enters Afghanistan vs Pakistan, calls killing of Afghan cricketers ‘cowardly’ in an indirect jibe

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) expressed deep sorrow and offered condolences to the families of the three young Afghan cricketers who lost their lives in Paktika province of Afghanistan in an alleged airstrike from Pakistan. Local Afghani cricketers who were killed in Pakistan military strikes in Paktika province of Afghanistan on Friday.(@ACBofficials)

In a strongly-worded statement that described the attack as ‘cowardly cross-border air strikes’, the BCCI said it stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

“BCCI expresses its deep sorrow and condolences on the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers - Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - who lost their lives in the cowardly cross-border airstrikes in Paktika province,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on Saturday evening.

"The BCCI stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the cricket fraternity, and the families of the departed players during this moment of profound grief and condemns this ghastly and unwarranted attack. The loss of innocent lives, particularly those of promising sportspersons, is deeply distressing and a matter of great concern.

“The BCCI conveys its heartfelt sympathies to the people of Afghanistan and shares in their pain and loss,” he added.

In protest, Afghanistan decided to pull out of the tri-nation series involving Sri Lanka in Pakistan. Star spinner Rashid Khan condemned the incident, saying he was “deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, however, said it is going ahead with the tri-nation series and has already started discussions with three teams to replace Afghanistan.

BCCI's statement came a few minutes after ICC condemned the death of the three young Afghan cricketers and announced that it is standing with the ACB in these difficult times.

BCCI's move is being seen as an attempt to corner Pakistan diplomatically away from the cricket field.

Notably, BCCI and PCB have been at loggerheads ever since the Asia Cup, when the Asian Cricket Council chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the PCB chairperson and a cabinet minister in the Pakistan government, ran away with the Asia Cup trophy after the Suryakumar Yadav-led team refused to receive it from him.

India's decision came in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’.