BCCI parts ways with crucial support staff member before Asia Cup, one more person from pre-Gautam Gambhir era axed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to make a major change to the senior men's backroom staff ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup, beginning September 9 in the United Arab Emirates. The Indian cricket board has parted ways with team masseur Rajeev Kumar. According to the Indian Express, Rajeev was with the team for nearly 15 years and was also part of the support staff for the recently concluded tour of England, where India levelled the five-match series at 2-2. The BCCI has decided to part ways with a key member of the support staff before the upcoming Men's Asia Cup. (AP)

Rajeev Kumar has not been given a fresh contract as the BCCI continued to alter the team of backroom staff from the pre-Gautam Gambhir era.

Earlier, the BCCI also did not hand fresh contracts to Abhishek Nayar, the former assistant coach, and Soham Desai, the strength and conditioning coach.

“The Indian board has decided to discontinue with Rajeev’s services. The Indian team had already appointed a masseur, which was recommended by team management before," the Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

On the other hand, news agency PTI reported that a key member of the Indian think tank believes that support staff staying with the main team for a long haul leads to diminishing returns.

According to the Indian Express, Kumar shared an excellent equation with most of the team members, especially the pacers. He became famous after Mohammed Shami shared a picture with him on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating his birthday alongside Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The BCCI had also parted ways with team masseur Arun Kanade earlier. Soham Desai was given the option to continue, but he decided to move on.

Fielding coach T Dilip was also asked to leave. However, the board did a U-turn and reappointed him.

Sitanshu Kotak appointed batting coach

After losing to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI hired Sitanshu Kotak as the batting coach. Abhishek Nayar was asked to leave his role following India's win in the Champions Trophy.

When Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach, he brought along Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches, while Morne Morkel took over as bowling coach.

Ryan ten Doeschate and Morkel continue to remain a part of India's support staff. Gambhir had taken over as the head coach of India in July 2024.