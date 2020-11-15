e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / BCCI posts special message marking Sachin Tendulkar’s international debut

BCCI posts special message marking Sachin Tendulkar’s international debut

Marking 31 years of Sachin’s international debut, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took their Twitter handle to thank the cricket legend for inspiring an entire generation with his excellent game.

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 12:22 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar in his debut match (L) and last match (R)
Sachin Tendulkar in his debut match (L) and last match (R)(BCCI/Twitter)
         

November 15, 1989 was the date when India’s greatest cricketer – Sachin Tendulkar – walked out to play his first international match. The Indian team was playing a Test match in Karachi while the hosts, Pakistan was laced with some of the finest bowlers of that time.

The opponents were surprised to see a teenager walking out with his willow and a bit of nervousness on his face. But hardly they knew that this boy would be known as the God of Cricket on day.

One of Pakistan’s greatest quicks, Waqar Younis had also made his debut in that match. The game ended in a draw while Tendulkar was dismissed by Waqar in the first innings on a score of just 15.

Marking 31 years of Sachin’s international debut, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took their Twitter handle to thank the cricket legend for inspiring an entire generation with his excellent game.

Here’s the tweet:

 

Over the years, Tendulkar has forged his name in history as the ‘greatest batsman of all time’ and he also got nicknamed as the ‘Master Blaster’. Tendulkar, bid adieu to international cricket in 2013 and to date, he remains the highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs. He also has the record for registering most international centuries.

He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is more than 6,000 runs ahead of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

Last year, Tendulkar became the sixth Indian to get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old made his debut for India at the age of 16 and immediately became country’s favourite cricketer

The Master Blaster has also served as a mentor to the Mumbai Indians that competes in the Indian Premier League.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today
No choir singing, touching of idols: Maharashtra issues SOPs as places of worship set to reopen
No choir singing, touching of idols: Maharashtra issues SOPs as places of worship set to reopen
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge
New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
Kamala Harris leads record wave of elected women changing face of politics
Kamala Harris leads record wave of elected women changing face of politics
What is presidential pardon and can Trump use it?
What is presidential pardon and can Trump use it?
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In