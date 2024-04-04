BCCI punishes Rishabh Pant, entire DC team with heavy fine for Code of Conduct breach against KKR in IPL 2024

BCCI punished captain Rishabh Pant and the entire Delhi Capitals team after they were found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate for the second time in a row in IPL 2024. Their second over rate offence which qualifies as an IPL Code of Conduct breach, came in Match 16 of the 17th season of IPL against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Vizag. Rishabh Pant walks back after being dismissed against KKR(BCCI/IPL)

"Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3," said BCCI in an official release.

Pant was slapped with a ₹24 lakh fine while the other members of the DC XI including the Impact Player (Abishek Porel) were either fined ₹6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, whichever is lesser.

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

DC maintained a slow over rate in their last match against Chennai Super Kings at the same venue and Pant attracted a ₹12 lakh fine. There were fines on the individual players of DC.

KKR demolish DC

Sunil Narine showcased his batting prowess with a blistering 85 while teenager Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54 off 27) impressed with a fluent fifty on his IPL batting debut as KKR posted an imposing 272/7, five runs short of the highest total in the tournament's history.

The Capitals never looked like they were in the game be it with the ball or the bat. They crumbled under the pressure of the mammoth total.

Skipper Rishabh Pant (55) scored his second consecutive half-century while Tristan Stubbs (54) too hit a fifty but it was in a lost cause as DC folded for 166 in 17.2 overs to suffer their third loss of the season.

This was DC's third loss in four matches. They currently stand No.9 in the IPL 2024 points table with one of the worst net run rates.

"Our bowlers were all over the place. We just didn't turn up on the day. Today was one of those days," Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"As a batting unit, we only wanted to keep going hard as a team. I would rather get all out as a team than not go for the target," he added.