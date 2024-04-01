 Rishabh Pant slapped with fine of INR 12 lakh as Delhi Capitals breach IPL Code of Conduct during win against CSK | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Rishabh Pant slapped with fine of INR 12 lakh as Delhi Capitals breach IPL Code of Conduct during win against CSK

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 01, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals to their first win in IPL 2024 after back-to-back losses away from home.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been slapped with a heft fine after his side was found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct during their IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam. The defending champions tasted their first loss this season under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, following back-to-back wins at home, while Pant led Delhi to their first win in 2024 after back-to-back losses away from home.

Chennai Super Kings' Ajinkya Rahane reaches the crease as Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant attempts to run him out during the IPL 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam(PTI)
Chennai Super Kings' Ajinkya Rahane reaches the crease as Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant attempts to run him out during the IPL 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam(PTI)

Pant was fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their match against CSK. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined 12 lakhs.

This was the second instance of a team captain being fined after IPL side maintained a slow over rate during the match. Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill incurred a similar fate, as he was also charged with a fine of INR 12 lakh for the same offence during the IPL 2024 match against the Chennai Super Kings at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last Tuesday.

Pant, however, made a notable performance with the bat, scoring his maiden fifty in IPL after having missed the 2023 edition of the tournament owing to his recovery from the fatal car accident in December 2022. Following a stellar 93-run stand between Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, where the Aussie reached his half-century-mark, Pant carried the momentum forward with his 32-ball 51 as Delhi Capitals set a target of 192.

While the Chennai top-order wobbled, Ajinkya Rahane led the charge in the middle order with his 30-ball 45 before India legend MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a vintage show, as he smashed four boundaries and three sixes in his unbeaten 37 off 16. However, the impressive comeback from the Delhi Capitals bowlers in the death saw CSK being restricted to 171 for six as the hosts won by 20 runs.

It was Delhi's first win this season after losses against Punjab Kings in their opener and Rajasthan Royals. Chennai, on the other hand, incurred their first jolt, after having dominated in Chepauk, where they won their first two matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

News / Cricket News / Rishabh Pant slapped with fine of INR 12 lakh as Delhi Capitals breach IPL Code of Conduct during win against CSK
