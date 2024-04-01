Vintage MS Dhoni rolls back years with quickfire cameo, punishes Anrich Nortje in final over to enthrall Visakhapatnam

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled back the years with an astonishing knock against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. It was a vintage MS Dhoni show in Visakhapatnam as the fans went berserk when he entered the middle with the bat in his hand. The atmosphere was surreal and Dhoni made sure that the fans went back with a memorable moment. It was the first time he got the chance to bat this season and he didn't disappoint anyone. MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 37 against Delhi Capitals.(AP)

However, his cameo was not enough for CSK to avoid a defeat as Rishabh Pant's Delhi claimed their first win of the season with a 20-run triumph.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter came out to bat in the 17th over with the match slipping away from CSK's reach. However, Dhoni enthralled everybody present at the stadium with an unbeaten 37-run* knock off 16 balls. The former skipper smashed 4 fours and three sixes.

CSK needed 41 runs off the last over and Dhoni smashed the first ball of Anrich Nortje for a boundary through extra cover. Nortje failed to get his line and length right as the CSK legend continued to punish him. The second ball, a full toss, went for a one-handed six over mid-wicket. Things continued to go bad for the Proteas paceman as he bowled another full toss on the fourth ball and it raced for a four.

Dhoni made sure the fans got to see his vintage side with his last ball maximum. It was once again a full toss and Dhoni smacked it over extra cover for a maximum as he finished his knock with a strike rate of 231.25.

However, chasing a 192-run target, CSK were rattled by pacers Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21), and ended up at 171 for six.

Earlier, during the first innings, the legendary wicketkeeper claimed a sharp catch during the Delhi Capitals clash to achieve the massive milestone. It was the fourth ball of the 11th over and DC opener Prithvi Shaw, who made a return to the XI, played the cut shot off Ravindra Jadeja's delivery and got caught by Dhoni. With the catch, he became the first wicketkeeper to execute 300 dismissals in the T20Is.