BCCI rejects Jonty Rhodes in another blow to Gautam Gambhir after Vinay Kumar setback, India's fielding coach will be…

After BCCI confirmed Gautam Gambhir as India's new head coach on Tuesday following a unanimous recommendation by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), the focus has now shifted to the former India opener's support staff members. like Rahul Dravid, the tenure of India's batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip also ended with the T20 World Cup. BCCI says no to Jonty Rhodes in another blow to Gautam Gambhir after Vinay Kumar setback

The BCCI thanked Dravid, Rathour, Mhambrey, and Dilip for their services, indicating an entirely new coaching staff under head coach Gambhir from the Sri Lanka tour. But there may be one member who could hold fort from Dravid's team. T Dilip may continue as India's fielding coach.

Generally, the BCCI allows the head coach to pick its own support staff. It will be no different for Gambhir. But the former India opener's first choice as bowling coach and fielding coach have been turned down by the board. Gambhir showed interest in getting former India pacer R Vinay Kumar as bowling coach but the board wasn't too keen on him.

Hindustan Times has reliably learnt that the board has also turned down Gambhir's choice as fielding coach, Jonty Rhodes. There are no doubts over Rhodes' credentials. He is still regarded as one of the best fielders to have graced the sport. Moreover, the South African legend has been associated with various teams in the IPL. He worked with Gambhir at the Lucknow Super Giants. But the BCCI is not keen on hiring a foreigner in the support staff. For the last seven years, India have been functioning with an all-native support staff, and the board does not want to change that.

Sources tell HT that Rhodes' name was discussed but the board decided to keep an all-Indian support staff. This has opened the doors for Dilip again. He did a commendable job with the Indian team during his tenure. A member from the previous coaching staff continuing with the next head coach is not new either. Rathour joined Ravi Shastri's coaching team after the 2019 ODI World Cup in place of Sanjay Bangar and continued till Dravid's term.

There is a chance that Dilip will do the same. Former India batter VVS Laxman, who is the head of NCA, is also likely to play a key part. "Cricket has been my passion and I look forward to working closely with the BCCI, Head of Cricket – VVS Laxman, the support staff, and, most importantly, the players, as we work towards achieving success in the upcoming tournaments," Gambhir said.

Gambhir’s statement seems to suggest that Laxman who is currently overseeing the young Indian T20 team in Zimbabwe will share the coaching burden in lead up to the ODI Champions trophy, scheduled for February, next year. Gambhir will soon be joined by his own set of support staff. Former India player Abhishek Nayar who worked with Gambhir as assistant coach at KKR is likely to be one of the new support staff appointments.