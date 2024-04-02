BCCI reschedules KKR vs RR and GT vs DC IPL 2024 matches. Check new dates and venue details
Apr 02, 2024 03:24 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17 at Eden Gardens, will now be played a day prior on April 16.
Two IPL 2024 matches involving the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals were swapped, announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.
“BCCI announced the rescheduling of two TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches,” the board said in an official release.
The fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata will now be played a day prior on April 16.
The Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad was earlier scheduled to host the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals on April 16. The fixture will now be played on April 17.
