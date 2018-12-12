BCCI reveal Ravindra Jadeja’s best friends off the field

Ravindra Jadeja was not part of the team that won the first Test against Australia in Adelaide by 31 runs on the fifth and final day.

Jadeja had plenty of time to spend off the field and the left arm spinner spent that time with his best friends.

No! It’s not a person; Jadeja in fact hopped on a car and went on to see horses on the farm of Craig Newton, who is the local liaison of Team India in Australia.

SPECIAL: Meet Jaddu's best friends - Horses 🐎🐎



Of love for horses, tattoos and making most of his time off the field - @imjadeja says it all - by @28anand



Full video ▶️▶️https://t.co/axmKkw6jL0 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VrjRFc7S0x — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2018

In a video shared by BCCI, Jadeja can be seen playing with horses, patting them on the head with the horses on the farm.

Jadeja has a farm of his own in India and he also owns a horse call Veer.

The left-arm spinner also said that he got in love with the horses after visiting his friends farm in India. He went on to add that there is plenty to learn from the horses and he learns something new every day.

Jadeja also has a tattoo of a horse on his right arm, he earlier had his name tattooed but changed it to a horse.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 18:34 IST