BCCI revises IPL 2026 schedule for Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in middle of ongoing tournament

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed a revision in the schedule of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The afternoon fixture on April 26, scheduled to be played between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will now be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will go ahead in the afternoon, at 3:30 PM. BCCI confirmed a revision in the schedule of the 2026 edition of the IPL (AFP)

Accordingly, the reverse fixture between the two teams, scheduled for May 21 in the evening, will now be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, with the match set to begin at 07:30 PM IST.

The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat scheduled for April 26, 2026.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya upsets BCCI after MI-RCB’s 4-hour 22-minute marathon; joins long list of IPL 2026 offenders with Tim David The IPL 2026 season got underway on March 28 with the opener between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. So far, 21 matches have been played in the 19th edition of the T20 tournament. Initially, the BCCI announced the schedule for the opening few matches because the assembly poll dates for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam hadn't been announced.

However, once the election dates were confirmed, the BCCI announced the full league-stage schedule on March 26, two days before the start of the tournament.

All you need to know about IPL 2026 The BCCI had announced the first-half schedule till April 12. The Indian board then confirmed that the remaining 50 league matches will be played from April 13 to May 24 across 12 venues in India.

Matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur and New Chandigarh. The second phase will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon matches starting at 03:30 PM IST and evening matches beginning at 07:30 PM IST.

However, the BCCI is yet to announce the venues for the playoffs. The final of the IPL 2026 edition is expected to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, given that RCB won the title last season.

Speaking of the IPL 2026 season, the Rajasthan Royals continue to remain at the top of the points table while the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are at the bottom.