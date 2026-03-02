BCCI rings in debut Test venue, announces full schedule for Afghanistan’s tour of India

India will host Afghanistan in the month of June over a Test and three One-dayers, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed via a press release on Monday. Afghanistan look to improve their Test credentials. (BCCI)

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, located in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh), will for the first time host a Test match having already hosted T20Is and ODIs. Afghanistan have not played a Test against India since 2018.

That was the first time ever both teams locked horns in the longest format of the game. The match was played at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, and Ajinkya Rahane skippered the hosts after regular captain Virat Kohli decided not to participate in the historic match, Afghanistan's first-ever. He instead preferred playing in Country cricket, and for that he received a lot of flak from many in India.

As expected, the Afghans were no match for India, and lost the contest by an innings and 262 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay scored centuries in India's only innings before the bowlers combined to bowl out the visitors for 109 and 103.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the schedule for the Afghanistan Men’s Team’s upcoming tour of India in June 2026. Afghanistan will play one Test match followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to June 10, 2026.

"The ODI series will commence on June 14, 2026, in Dharamshala, with the subsequent matches scheduled in Lucknow and Chennai. All ODI matches will begin at 1:30 PM IST," the BCCI press release read.

Afghanistan have impressed in white-ball cricket in their relatively short stay in international cricket, and in the last two years particularly, they have beaten some of the big teams. Though they lack consistency. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, they failed to qualify for the Super 8s but during one of the group matches, they almost beat South Africa. Two Super Overs were played before South Africa walked away with two points.

Anyway, the New Chandigarh Test match provides the Afghans with a golden opportunity to prove that they have improved since that drubbing in 2018.

Full Schedule: 6-10 June, 2026: One-off Test at New Chandigarh

June 14, 2026: First ODI at Dharamsala

June 17, 2026: Second ODI at Lucknow

June 20, 2026: Third ODI at Chennai