BCCI seeks sweeping amendments at December 1 AGM

If the Indian cricket board (BCCI) office-bearers have their way at its 88th AGM, it would see Sourav Ganguly serve as president for a full-term and former head N Srinivasan become its representative at the International Cricket Council. These are some of the significant amendments proposed to the new constitution that are on the agenda of the first AGM with Ganguly as president to be held in Mumbai on December 1.

The amendments to the BCCI statute—registered by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and requiring any changes to be approved by the Supreme Court—if made will significantly dilute the key parts of the Lodha Committee report. It would ease the strict cooling off clause that restricts the tenure of Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah’s to 10 months.

“The cooling off period applied finally in the BCCI Rules takes into account whether a person has held a post for six years in both the member association and BCCI. This restriction is proving to be a big blow to selecting talented and experienced hands. This also affects the continuity of the individual’s ability to serve in administration unnecessarily. Hence, cooling off can be restricted to BCCI and the member state respectively,” the amendment explainer says.

Another significant amendment proposed seeks to free the post of BCCI’s representative to ICC from all eligibility criteria, including the ceiling of 70 years. This could pave the way for N Srinivasan to take on ICC and settle key issues that affect BCCI.

“The disqualifications are too wide. If persons without sufficient experience are made to represent India’s interests in the ICC, there will be no recognition for India’s contribution to cricket at the international stage. To protect the interests of BCCI which are being steadily eroded at ICC, people with experience of negotiation and personal interaction with other member nations should be made the representative,” reads the explainer.

The proposal also wants cooling off rule to apply only to the president and secretary, and not to the treasurer, joint secretary, vice-president and IPL Governing Council members.

BCCI also proposes to wrest back many powers from the CEO and return it to the secretary.

Terming as impractical the rule that BCCI must get Supreme Court clearance for constitution amendment, the amendment proposal circulated among its units says: “This was not part of Justice Lodha Committee reforms. This did not form part of the principal judgement of the Supreme Court dated 18 July, 2016. By this provision the members’ autonomy and right to seek legitimate changes would everytime have to be approved by the Supreme Court. This is not practical,” it says.

However, even if these amendments are passed unanimously at the AGM, the Supreme Court that delivered the historic judgement over BCCI reforms will have the final say on the matter.