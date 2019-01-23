BCCI secretary pulls up GM Saba Karim for speaking on gender sensitisation ahead of SC hearing

With just two days to go before the hearing in the BCCI matter comes up in the Supreme Court, the acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary has pulled up GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim for speaking to the media with regards to gender sensitisation. The Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul matter is set to be discussed in court on Friday as the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has asked the SC to decide on the appointment of an ombudsman to investigate the conduct of the two players in the chat show Koffee With Karan.

In the letter, accessed by Hindustan Times, the acting secretary pulled up Karim and asked him to provide clarity on how the BCCI contract allows him to speak to the media.

“Please let me know the provision of the contract appointing you as GM which permits you to speak to the media. I would hasten to add this is not the first time that you have spoken on behalf of the BCCI,” he wrote.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior functionary said that Karim should focus on the job on hand rather than discussing matters which aren’t in his domain.

“I fail to understand what Saba intends to achieve by his constant attempts to present himself in the media as a ‘professional’ when his performance has been an unmitigated disaster. I think the priorities are all mixed up and these stories (of gender sensitisation) are being planted as smokescreens to take the attention away from the disastrous administration,” he said.

When contacted, Karim refused to comment on the issue.

