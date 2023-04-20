BCCI slaps 12 lakh fine on LSG skipper KL Rahul after Lucknow's win over RR in IPL 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has imposed a hefty fine on Indian opener KL Rahul after Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) impressive win over Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. After recording a defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 16th edition of the cash-rich, Rahul's LSG side returned to winning ways as the Lucknow-based franchise upstaged last season's runners-up in the final-over thriller at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Chennai: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul speaks with umpire during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday, April 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI04_03_2023_000259A)(PTI)

According to an IPL media advisory, Rahul has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during the recently concluded IPL 2023 match between LSG and RR at Jaipur. Since it was LSG’s first offence of the new season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Lucknow skipper Rahul was fined ₹12 lakh. All matches of cash-rich league tournament should finish in three hours and 20 minutes. However, several games in the IPL have stretched the four-hour mark as teams have maintained a slow over-rate during their matches.

Talking about the match, Rahul's LSG side outclassed RR by 10 runs to secure the second spot in the IPL 2023. Skipper Rahul scored 39 off 32 balls while opener Kyle Mayers smashed a quick-fire 51 off 42 balls to help LSG post 154-7 in 20 overs. In reply, Samson's RR only managed to score 144-6 as the former champions lost the match by 10 runs.

“We fell 10 short but made up with the ball. And there was no dew so made it fair for both teams. We game in here yesterday and saw 180 would be a par score, but the first over from Boult, me and Kyle had a chat and realised this isn't a 180 wicket. The ball was keeping a bit low, so we gave ourselves time in the powerplay. Maybe if we played a bit better, we might have got 170 as well," LSG skipper Rahul said after the match.

