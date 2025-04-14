Menu Explore
BCCI takes action against Axar Patel for breaching IPL code of conduct after loss vs MI; slaps hefty fine

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 14, 2025 07:14 AM IST

Axar Patel faced the wrath of the BCCI for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the game and, hence, was penalised.

The Delhi Capitals juggernaut finally ended on Sunday at their home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, as Mumbai Indians sneaked a narrow 12-run win to hand the Axar Patel-led side their first loss in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. In addition to the loss, Axar also faced the wrath of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the game and, hence, was penalised.

Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel throws the ball during IPL match between DC and MI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium(AFP)
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel throws the ball during IPL match between DC and MI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium(AFP)

Axar was fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians in Delhi. "As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL media release read.

Delhi's winning streak ends

The new-look Delhi side roared to the top of the PL points table after winning all four of their first four matches this season. However, Mumbai handed them a reality check on Sunday, as Delhi slipped to second place.

Chasing 206 for victory, Delhi looked to be cruising at 135-2 when Karun Nair departed on 89. Leg-spinner Karn soon triggered a collapse to bowl out the hosts for 193. The 33-year-old, playing his first IPL game in three years, was the star performer for Delhi. He walked in as an impact sub with the team at 0-1 and scored his first IPL fifth in seven years off just 22 balls, which included two sixes in the same over against Jasprit Bumrah.

The victory, meanwhile, got Mumbai back to winning ways with just their second victory in six matches. Needing 23 runs off the last 12 balls, Ashutosh Sharma raised hopes with two boundaries off Bumrah, but the last three balls of the 19th over threw up three run-outs.

