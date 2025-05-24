BCCI takes action against Rajat Patidar and Pat Cummins, slaps hefty fine after RCB and SRH breach IPL code of conduct

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins have been fined after both sides were found guilty of breaching Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct in Match No.61 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Patidar played the fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad as an impact sub and in his place, Jitesh Sharma led the side. However, the fine has been levied on Patidar as he is the full-time captain for RCB this season. Rajat Patidar and Pat Cummins were fined after both RCB and SRH were found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. (AFP)

Patidar has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate. Considering this was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar has been fined INR 24 lakhs.

The rest of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, have each been individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

On the other hand, SRH captain Pat Cummins has also been fined. His team was also found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate. The Australia Test and ODI captain has been fined INR 12 lakh.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 Lakh,” an official BCCI media release stated.

RCB's top-two chances take a severe hit

RCB's chances of making the top two received a major dent on Friday evening as the side lost the match against SunRisers Hyderabad by 42 runs. RCB, who were being led by Jitesh Sharma, failed to chase 232 despite getting off to a good start.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt scored 80 runs for the opening wicket. However, SRH won the contest quite comprehensively after losing the last seven wickets for just 16 runs. Earlier, SRH posted 231/6 in 20 overs, owing to Ishan Kishan's unbeaten knock of 94 off 48 balls.

RCB has dropped to third place in the standings. The team has 17 points from 13 matches.

The team will play its last league stage match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana on Tuesday, May 27. The side needs to win this contest and then hope either Gujarat Titans or Punjab Kings slip up to make it to the top two.

However, a loss against LSG will ensure RCB's ticket to the Eliminator.