BCCI to form working group for 2023 ODI World Cup

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
May 19, 2023

An Internal Working Group for the conduct of the 2023 ODI World Cup will be formed during the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Special General Meeting on May 27 in Ahmedabad.

The BCCI are setting in motion its plans for World Cup 2023. (Cricket Australia)
With a little over four months to go for the October-November World Cup, the fixtures have not been announced with Pakistan yet to confirm its participation for the marquee tournament.

Among other matters up for discussion at the meeting are the formation of Women’s Premier League Committee and Infrastructure Development and Subsidy Committee, whose addition to the BCCI sub-committee requires ratification by an SGM.

Also on the agenda is the ratification of its Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy and discussion on guidelines to be issued for the appointment of physios and trainers in state teams.

