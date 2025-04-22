BCCI told to approach Ashish Nehra after firing Abhishek Nayar: 'There is no better coach than him for the Indian team'

Days after the BCCI unceremoniously released Abhishek Nayar as the assistant coach of the Indian cricket team, it is not yet known whether they are seeking a replacement. With a bowling coach in Morne Morkel, Ryan ten Doeschate is set to take over as the fielding coach, and Sitanshu Kotal is the batting coach, the question remains – Does Gautam Gambhir even need an assistant coach anymore? Given the already stacked coaching roster, the answer is a straightforward no. But if at all, the BCCI is looking for a deputy to Gambhir, Ashish Nehra's name has been proposed. Will the BCCI listen to Harbhajan's suggestion of reaching out to Ashish Nehra?(PTI)

Nehra has been associated with the Gujarat Titans since the franchise debuted in 2022 and won the Indian Premier League in its maiden season. When GT finished runner-up the following year, Nehra's coaching credentials were lauded by one and all. The Titans may have finished seventh last year, but this year, Nehra is once again believed to be at the forefront of the team's success as it leads the standings with 12 points. Nehra's coaching resume may not be as long and detailed as some of his contemporaries, but Harbhajan Singh reckons there's 'no one' better the BCCI should consider than his former India teammate.

"I think there is no better coach than him for the Indian team in the present scenario. He is a great coach. BCCI should ask him whether he wants to work with the Indian team or not. I don't think he will agree because he won't be able to give that much time. But there it no better option than him," Harbhajan said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Why Ashish Nehra?

One doesn't need to doubt Nehra's level of commitment. His involvement is visible on the sidelines every time the Titans are fielding. Always in the thick of things from the other side of the boundary, Nehra is always in his fielder's ears. During GT's first match of IPL 2025, Nehra dropped a meme material when he could be seen screaming his lungs out at a fielder. Besides, he is always busy – be it before, during and after matches. When not, he enjoys sipping coconut water but not without being part of a session. The IPL is when Nehra the coach and his essentials are on full display, and Harbhajan acknowledges that.

GT's domination can be gauged by the fact that three of their players – Sai Sudarshan, Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill are in the top-10 highest run-getters of the season, while three bowlers – Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore and Mohammed Siraj are in the top six. What Nehra brings to the table is unique, suggests Harbhajan, but the one trait that stands out is the way he thinks.

"Well done, Ashish Nehra. From the day he joined, he has breathed life into this team. Every year this team comes prepared. People say that a left-arm spinner can't bowl to left-handed batters, or that an off-spinner can't bowl to right-handed batters, but Ashish Nehra's bowlers have done it all. It is about the mindset, and this is what Ashish Nehra brings," added Harbhajan.