BCCI trying to ensure all IPL games take place in India: Acting secretary

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Monday said that the board is trying its best to ensure all matches of the 2019 IPL take place in India.

The dates and venues of the IPL are not announced yet as the BCCI is awaiting the schedule of the 2019 general elections which could clash with the T20 league.

“We are trying our best to ensure that not a single game is taken out of India,” said Choudhary during the IPL auction in Jaipur on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: IPL Auction 2019: Top 5 costliest buys by the franchises

Due to the World Cup in England from May 30 - July 14, the IPL is likely to run from last week of March to mid-May.

The BCCI had hosted the tournament in South Africa during the 2009 elections before partially hosting it in the UAE during the 2014 elections.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 00:00 IST