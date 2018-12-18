IPL Auction 2019: Top 5 costliest buys by the franchises

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions 2019 saw a number of surprise buys with youngsters dominating proceedings and quite a few known names finding themselves without a team. While unheralded architect-turned-cricketer Varun Chakaravarthy fetched a sensational bid of Rs 8.4 crore, more than 40 times his base price, veteran Yuvraj Singh was picked by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 costliest buys by the franchises -

Jaydev Unadkat - Rs 8.4 Crore - Rajasthan Royals

Unadkat, who went for Rs 11.5 crore last year, was once again a top pick among the teams and he returned to his former team Rajasthan Royals for a hefty amount of Rs 8.40 crore.

Varun Chakravarthy - Rs 8.4 Crore - Kings XI Punjab

The 26-year-old was a surprising pick in the auction as the all-rounder went for an astonishing Rs 8.4 crore to the Kings XI Punjab. The leg-spinner helped Siechem Madurai Panthers win the Tamil Nadu Premier League in August this year and he picked up nine wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.88.

Sam Curran - Rs 7.2 Crore - Kings XI Punjab

The all-rounder proved his mettle during the home series against India where he was adjusted the Man of the Tournament in the Test series. His popularity paid dividends in the auction as he was picked by Kings XI Punjab.

Colin Ingram- Rs 6.4 Crore - Delhi Capitals

With the departure of Glenn Maxwell, Delhi Capitals needed a finisher and they have found one in Ingram. The South African southpaw’s excellent run in recently concluded T10 cricket league made him a lucrative buy for most teams and Delhi Capitals were able to acquire his services for an impressive price of Rs 6.4 crore.

Shivam Dube- Rs 5 Crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Dube is well known for his aggressive batting and he recently peeled off five sixes in five balls off left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh on the final day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match against Baroda. The performance must have struck a chord with the Indian Premier League franchises as he was picked by RCB for Rs 5 crore.

