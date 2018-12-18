IPL Auction 2019: Who are Varun Chakaravarthy and Shivam Dube?

The Indian Premier League auction has created a name for itself for being an event which brings unknown players to the limelight as franchises shell out big money to get their services. Most of these calculations are based on the performance of the players in local leagues and on the information provided by the team’s scouts.

This edition of the auction was no different as two relatively unknown players were brought to the limelight. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was bought for 8.4 crore by Kings XI Punjab, while all rounder Shivam Dube was bought for 5 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The leg-spinner helped Siechem Madurai Panthers win the Tamil Nadu Premier League in August this year. The 27-year-old picked up nine wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.88. He returned with excellent figures of 2/9 in the final against Dindigul Dragons.

Chakaravarthy has had a roller-coaster ride in cricket so far. He started off as a wicket-keeper batsman when he was 13. After failing to make it big in age-group cricket, Chakaravarthy left the game and focused on Architectute before making his way back into the game.

Had a close look at him last year at CSK nets... This guy Varun Chakravarthy have the potential to play for INDIA.. selectors should keep an eye on him.. he is a fast and furious spin bowler.. another mystery spinner ✅🔥.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 18, 2018

Dube is a medium pace bowler and a decent bat down the order. He recently peeled off five sixes in five balls off left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh on the final day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match against Baroda. He was also part of the Mumbai team that won the Vijay Hazare trophy this season after beating arch rivals Delhi. Dube played an important role in the season with his all-round skills.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 18:29 IST