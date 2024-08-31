The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently grappling with two significant playing conditions introduced in the last domestic and Indian Premier League (IPL) season: the Impact Player rule and the second bouncer clause. While the Impact Player rule has been a topic of debate, the BCCI is also undecided on whether to continue with the two-bouncer rule, which allows for an additional bouncer in an over in domestic cricket, unlike international cricket, where only one bouncer is permitted. BCCI's indecision on Impact Player and two-bouncer rules leaves state associations clueless before SMAT: Report(Twitter/Screengrab)

The two-bouncer rule was introduced in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and subsequently in the IPL last season, receiving a mixed response from the cricketing fraternity. Although the BCCI has not made a decision yet, a report in Cricbuzz indicates that a review of the rule is underway.

The BCCI's indecision has left state associations in the dark about whether these rules will be continued in the upcoming SMAT competition, scheduled to start in November. Despite releasing playing conditions for other domestic events, the BCCI has yet to share the playing conditions for SMAT, leaving state associations uncertain about the rules.

In its August 5 communique to the state units, the BCCI had stated, "In relation to the Domestic Season 2024 - 25, we are sharing the following documents for your kind perusal. 1. Guidelines to the Host Associations and Participating teams; 2. Playing Conditions; Men's Multi Day; Men's One Day; Women's Multi Day; Women's One Day; Women's T20; Women's U-15" with a note which stated; "Men's T20 Playing Conditions will be shared shortly." The SMAT competition will start in November.

Impact Player remains debatable

The Impact Player rule, in particular, remains a contentious issue, with opinions divided within the cricket community. Former cricketer Zaheer Khan recently expressed support for the rule, citing its benefits for uncapped Indian talents. However, many players and coaches are understood to have opposing views.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has assured that a decision will be taken and communicated soon, but the delay has caused uncertainty among state associations and players.