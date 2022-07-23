BCCI posts epic Rahul Dravid-Brian Lara reunion pic during WI vs IND 1st ODI, Twitter hails it as 'Picture of the day'

India's visit to the West Indies for a set of limited-overs matches has seen the reunion of two of the greatest batters of all time — Brian Lara and current Indian coach Rahul Dravid. Renowned for their stylish batting and technical flawlessness, the two legends of the game met each other following India's victory in the first ODI against the host, a thrilling encounter which the Men in Blue edged by just three runs, going down to the final ball.

The BCCI's twitter handle shared a picture of Dravid and Lara standing together at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Two players who defined the experience of watching cricket throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Dravid and Lara both can boast of being extremely influential players in terms of their legacies, and how they were seen as the perfect Test match batsmen.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the epic post…

Picture of the day. https://t.co/v5I2FwFneb — Omkaran Reddy (@omkaran_reddy) July 23, 2022

Runs - 46566 Runs

100s - 101

50s - 257



IN A SINGLE FRAME...



🐐🐐 https://t.co/JODtvoDDBk — Baby de Villiers (@RealBabyAB18) July 23, 2022

If True Sportsmanship has faces. 😀👍 https://t.co/RZF9aTudhu — Tribal Ganesh Iyer🚩🇮🇳🔱 (@just_baatein) July 23, 2022

Lara represented Trinidad and Tobago as well as the West Indies with great distinction throughout his career, and even has a pavilion at the stadium named after him, memorializing his contributions to the game. Moreover, the Brian Lara Stadium and Brian Lara Cricket Academy have their home on the Caribbean island.

Dravid called it a day on his international career in 2013, but has since coached India A, the youth teams, IPL franchises, and now has been in charge of the main team since the last few months of 2021.

The last two matches of the ODI series will also be played at the Queen's Park Oval, with India seeking to win the series in the second ODI on Sunday. After that, the first T20I will be played in Trinidad as well, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Torouba, before the teams move on to St Kitts, and then Lauderhill, Florida.

