‘Being a turtle at the moment, not a rabbit’: Hardik Pandya provides massive World Cup update on all-rounder role

India's experiment to drop senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the second ODI against West Indies at Barbados proved costly. The Men In Blue, who were invited to bat first, were folded for 181 in less than 41 overs, leaving West Indies with a meagre 182-run chase, which they completed in 36.4 overs. Keacy Carty and Hardik Pandya in action during the 2nd ODI between West Indies and India in Barbados(AFP)

Windies skipper Shai Hope led the side from the front as he smashed an unbeaten 63 off 80 deliveries, while Keacy Carty chipped in with a vital 48* off 65 balls to help their side win the match by six wickets. Together the duo added 91 runs for the fifth wicket after Shardul Thakur's initial blows, and Kuldeep Yadav's one wicket reduced West Indies to 91/4 in 17 overs.

India used a total of seven bowlers with Hardik Pandya leading the attack. Despite not being able to pick a wicket, Hardik, who was also the stand-in skipper, kept things under control in the 6.4 overs he bowled.

The all-rounder said leading the attack, choosing to bowl as much is part of his preparation for the upcoming ODI World Cup, which will be played in India during October-November this year. Pandya also mentioned that he is not rushing things at the moment, and hoped things turn out well for him at the megaevent.

“I have to bowl more overs to get ready for the World Cup. Being a turtle at the moment, not a rabbit. Hoping everything goes well during the World Cup,” said Pandya at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pandya was sidelined in the past due to a back injury, which had affected his bowling up to a certain extent. However, the all-rounder made a spectacular comeback in IPL 2022, where he touched 140kmph on many occasions and has not looked back ever since. Then Pandya had also led Gujarat Titans to their maiden title in their first year at the competition, which also put him ahead of his peers in leadership prospects.

Pandya, however, couldn't do much with the bat as he was packed for 7 off 14 balls by Jayden Seales.

Meanwhile, an all-round effort by West Indies has suddenly added life in what has otherwise been a dead series. The Windies were battered in the Tests, which India won 1-0 after rain forced the second and final match to a draw. The hosts then produced another uninspiring performance in the first 50-over encounter. Led by Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, India then took just 23 overs to wrap up the Windies innings.

However, West Indies produced a strong performance in the second ODI and pushed India on backfoot despite a strong 90-run opening partnership between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill.

Sharing his thoughts on the series-decider, which will be played on Tuesday in Trinidad, Pandya said: “They will be tested, we will be tested now that the series stands 1-1. The next game will be exciting for the viewers as well as the players.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON