Home / Cricket / ‘Being treated with dignity is important’: Kagiso Rabada invokes South African stalwart Nelson Mandela

'Being treated with dignity is important': Kagiso Rabada invokes South African stalwart Nelson Mandela

Never one to give in to glib talk, Rabada said, “Nelson Mandela played a huge role in the world and particularly in South Africa. Fighting for basic need that is freedom and it is important that nobody feels inferior. It’s important.

cricket Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 18:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals bowling during match 19 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL). Photo by: Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals bowling during match 19 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL). Photo by: Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
         

Made up of strong limbs and a liberated mind, Kagiso Rabada on Thursday invoked Nelson Mandela and emphasised on fighting for the right causes without “shoving” his opinion down anyone’s throat.

Moving away from the usual cricket stuffs, the leading South African fast bowler spoke about the influence of the iconic anti-apartheid leader in his life and how it shaped his philosophy as he became an elite sportsperson.

Never one to give in to glib talk, Rabada said, “Nelson Mandela played a huge role in the world and particularly in South Africa. Fighting for basic need that is freedom and it is important that nobody feels inferior. It’s important.

ALSO READ: ‘Never seen so much respect given from a franchise’: Imran Tahir is all praise for CSK

“Liberation of mind is the most important thing and that’s the message you want to spread as a sportsman as you do have a platform.” He is one of the world’s premier fast bowlers and currently the IPL’s leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps from 10 games for Delhi Capitals.

While he is a celebrity in his own right, Rabada loves to think of him as an everyday person.

“A lot of people look up to us as sportsman but if I compare myself with an everyday person, I am probably the same.

“Cricket gives me a platform and also social responsibility and a reminder that I need to fight for the right causes. But I will never shove my opinion or ideas down anyone’s throat,” said Rabada during a virtual press conference.

“I will express my opinion as I am doing on this stage and on a political front, liberation is important. Human rights being treated with dignity is important,” the eloquent Proteas pacer added.

