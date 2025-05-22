Ben Stokes reveals he texted Virat Kohli after his Test retirement: 'Might never see no.18 on another Indian shirt'

England Test captain Ben Stokes has paid heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli, speaking about the immense void India will face in the upcoming Test series without their former captain’s fierce fighting spirit and intense competitiveness. Kohli’s sudden decision to retire from Test cricket, announced on 12 May, came as a shock to many, especially with India preparing for a challenging five-match series in England starting 20 June. Virat Kohli with Ben Stokes during the 2018 Test series(Getty)

Stokes revealed that he personally texted Kohli after learning of his decision to step away from the format he cherished most.

“I texted him saying it’s going to be a shame not playing against him this time. I love playing against Virat. We’ve always relished the contest because we share the same mindset on the field – it’s a battle,” said Stokes in a video released by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Kohli’s retirement follows the earlier exit of India’s Test skipper Rohit Sharma, leaving the Indian side to rely on a relatively inexperienced squad for what promises to be a testing tour. The BCCI was reportedly aware of Kohli’s plans weeks before the public announcement and had tried to persuade the star to reconsider. However, Kohli stood firm, describing his decision as “not easy, but it feels right.”

Stokes on Kohli's impact

Stokes praised Kohli’s contribution to cricket, emphasising the qualities that made him such a formidable opponent and an admired player worldwide.

“What India will miss is his fighting spirit on the field, his competitiveness, his desire to win. He’s made No. 18 his own – we might never see it on the back of another Indian shirt. He’s been pure class for such a long time,” Stokes said.

Beyond the red-ball format, Stokes acknowledged Kohli’s exceptional skills in limited-overs cricket, calling him “a different beast” in white-ball formats. He singled out Kohli’s elegant batting style, especially his memorable cover drive.

“One thing I’ll always remember about Virat is how hard he hits the ball through the covers – that cover drive will live long in the memory,” the England captain added.

Kohli and Stokes have clashed fiercely over the years across formats, with Kohli scoring nearly 2,000 Test runs against England at an average above 42. Despite a difficult 2014 tour, Kohli’s resurgence in England during the 2018 and 2021 series showed his resilience and leadership, including memorable victories at Lord’s and The Oval.