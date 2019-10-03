e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Ben Stokes wins players’ award after World Cup heroics

Highlights of the English cricket season for Stokes included an unbeaten 84 in the World Cup final and a sensational 135 not out to win the third Test against Australia at Headingley.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
England's Ben Stokes.
England's Ben Stokes.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Ben Stokes has been voted the Professional Cricketers’ Association players’ player of the year after starring in England’s maiden World Cup win and repeating his heroics during the Ashes series. Somerset’s Tom Banton picked up the PCA young player of the year award, while England bowler Sophie Ecclestone collected the women’s prize. Highlights of the English cricket season for Stokes included an unbeaten 84 in the World Cup final and a sensational 135 not out to win the third Test against Australia at Headingley.

All-rounder Stokes, 28, was England’s top run-scorer in the Ashes, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

ALSO READ: Gary Kirsten gets backing of former captain for England coach job

Speaking at the PCA awards ceremony in London on Wednesday, Stokes told the Press Association: “In terms of reflection, I think there will come a time where I will be able to take it all in but I don’t think that will come until I retire really because it all comes so thick and fast.

“This will definitely be a summer that I will be able to look back on forever.” He added: “Winning the World Cup was an amazing feeling to be a part of -- seven weeks of hard toil to then walk away with the World Cup was brilliant, and then a great Ashes series to be part of.” England Test skipper Joe Root paid tribute to his “awesome” team-mate, who is the Test vice-captain.

“He’s a massive driving force of this team, one of the senior players across the board,” Root said.

Young player of the year Banton has been included in England’s Twenty20 squad for the winter tour to New Zealand after amassing more than 1,000 runs across the two domestic limited-overs competitions.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 18:25 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket