Bengaluru weather to impact India's XI in 1st Test vs NZ as Bumrah, Siraj's partner big headache for Rohit, Gambhir

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 15, 2024 12:33 PM IST

India have a settled Test lineup and will need to make a choice between Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Akash Deep for the first Test against New Zealand.

India’s Test season continues with the start of a three-match series against New Zealand, beginning in Bengaluru. For India, this is an opportunity to seal a spot in a third consecutive World Test Championship finals, making earning a result crucial in this match-up.

Bengaluru: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja during a training session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.(PTI)
Moreover, it acts as a final preparatory series before India travel to Australia for a crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India will be favourites in this series for many reasons. They have won a world record 18 home Test series in a row, haven't lost a Test match since 2012-13 and New Zealand don't have a record to boast about in the subcontinent but will want to put the final touches on their combination and preparation as they head into the match.

India have a very settled batting order after their successes against Bangladesh. Captain Rohit Sharma will lead and open, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will look to continue his blistering form in Test cricket so far.

Shubman Gill is gradually figuring out the demands of the number three position, and will have plenty of support with Virat Kohli at number four right behind him. Rishabh Pant seems to have been set as the long-term number five for the Indian team, his ability to counter-attack against spin and pace alike making him a dangerous proposition.

KL Rahul is the number six in this lineup, but India might consider Sarfaraz Khan after his terrific Irani Cup performance as well. However, India will likely persist with the incumbent and more experienced Rahul.

Third seamer or third pacer?

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are a formidable combination as spin-bowling all-rounders in home conditions and will be present in the team. India’s biggest decision will be to make between a third spinner and a third pacer. Kuldeep Yadav will be a consideration, but so will Axar Patel, with his added ability with the bat.

Akash Deep was impressive with the ball against Bangladesh, and favourable conditions for pace might make him a likely choice to support Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah once again. As the third seamer in the squad, added experience in the Test format might be useful for Akash Deep before the tour to Australia. The Bengaluru weather - there is heavy rain forecast for the first two days of the Test match, may have a role to play in India's selection too, as the ball tends to do a lot at the Chinnaswamy in overcast conditions.

India likely playing XI for first Test against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

