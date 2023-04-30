'Best brother, best friend': Chahal, Yuvraj go emotional on Rohit's birthday; Kaif reveals sensational ‘b’day wish'

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 36th birthday on April 30. Currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Indian Premier League, Rohit is the most successful captain in the tournament's history, winning the title on five occasions. Rohit has been leading the Indian team as full-time captain since 2021, and took the side to the T20 World Cup semi-final last year.

Rohit Sharma(PTI)

As Rohit turned 36, a host of Indian cricketers took to their official social media profiles to wish the star opener.

Former India pace bowler Zaheer Khan, who has worked with Rohit at Mumbai Indians, wrote, “Happy Birthday Brotherman! It has been a delight watching you grow as a person, a cricketer, and as a devoted family man! Wishing you continued success in your life and career. Cheers.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who made an inspirational comeback to the Indian team under Rohit's captaincy last year, took to his Twitter profile to wish Rohit. “Many happy returns of the day to you Sham! Giving that kiss right back to you,” wrote Karthik.

Star former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was one of the senior players in the dressing room when Rohit first arrived in the Indian team, wrote, “Happy birthday brothaman from being a youngster in the team when I first met you to now leading the team, you’ve done well & should feel proud of how far you’ve come hope you score tons of runs & get home loads of trophies this year! Lots of love."

Another of Rohit's former India teammate, Suresh Raina wished him on Twitter too. “Happy Birthday brotherman @ImRo45 .. Wish you loads of success, good health and happiness. Wonderful to see you grow as a great leader brother,” wrote Raina.

Yuzvendra Chahal, India's star leg-spinner, had an emotional birthday wish for Rohit. “Happy Birthday to my favourite best brother in the whole world @ImRo45 happiest birthday to my guiding light , my best friend, the person who makes me laugh more than anyone else in the world. Happy Birthday Rohitaaaaaa shramaaaa,” wrote Chahal.

Many cricketers wished the India captain as well:

The Mumbai Indians will return to action later on Sunday night when they take on the Rajasthan Royals; the side will be aiming to avoid a third-successive loss in the ongoing edition.

