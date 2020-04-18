‘Best package, pure batsman’ - Mohammed Shami showers heavy praise on India opener

cricket

India opener Rohit Sharma is nicknamed ‘The Hitman’ of Indian cricket. And there is a mighty good reason for it. The right-handed batsman has a knack of hitting massive sixes, and playing long innings. He is the only cricketer to have three double hundreds in the ODIs, and is also the only Indian to smash over 400 sixes in international cricket. The batsman has struck 29 ODI centuries, five of which he hammered at the World Cup last year. Speaking in an Instagram Live chat with Irfan Pathan, India fast bowler Mohammed Shami showered heavy praises on Rohit.

Speaking to Shami, Irfan said: “Sometimes, while I am commentating and watching Rohit Sharma play, I feel he is not a cricketer, but a poet. He bats as smooth as butter, like a poem. The bowlers don’t even realise that he is slamming, and he keeps on slamming.”

In response to Irfan, Shami added: “Exactly. I feel he is a package - to learn and to show what is cricket. He is pure batsman. If he is batting, you will get to learn a lot,” the right-arm bowler said.

“He will hit bowlers, and you get to learn. If you are a batsman, you get to see how much time he has to play a shot. You will also see how to bat in different conditions. He is a next level batsman. He is the best package,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shami was also questioned by Irfan to speak a few words on the rest of the Indian cricket team as well, he particularly singled out Ishant Shamra as his bowling partner. “Ishant is really funny. For me, as a fast bowler, he is the best partner. He has massive confidence, and great experience. As a human, on-field, and off-field, he is a great person. He is my best buddy,” he said.