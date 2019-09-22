Better than MS Dhoni, Adam Gilchrist: Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal achieves unprecedented milestone

cricket

Out of favour Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal slammed his 31st first-clas century as he helped Central Punjab to 369 for 5 on the opening day of their encounter against Northern, in Faisalabad. With this hundred, Akmal became the first Asian wicket-keeper batsman to have scored 31 centuries in first-class cricket. Also, he is the second wicket-keeper batsman to have notched up 31 tons in the world.

Most 100s as a WK Batsman in FC Cricket

56 Les Ames 31

31 KAMRAN AKMAL

29 Adam Gilchrist 27

27 Jim Parks 26

26 Kaushal Silva & Chris Read

In the aforementioned match, a century stand between Kamran and Azhar helped Central Punjab revive their innings and take them to a strong position in the contest. Azhar, not out on 110, hit eight fours while Kamran hit 12 fours and four sixes in his 170-ball 157 before getting stumped off Nauman Ali’s bowling.

The wicket-keeper has not been on the selector’s radar for quite a while now, but continues to remain a prolific run-scorer in the domestic circuit.

Also, he has been quite vocal about Pakistan cricket and hit out at the management after the side crashed out of the World Cup.

He urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to show the door to entire team management, coaches and selection committee to bring back the side on the right track.

Kamran told The Nation, “Pakistan cricket team went beyond expectations in the world cup as they had beaten the heavyweights of world cricket. If we look at the last five years of Pakistan cricket team’s performances, one can easily claim that this world cup was by far the best as far as they finished fifth. But for me and others, who had some knowledge of cricket, it could be the best one, had the team management paid heed towards the day-to-day changing situation and maintained the team’s run-rate, which was rock-bottom after the worst ever defeat against the West Indies.”

