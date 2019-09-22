MS Dhoni drives new car ‘Red Beast’, grabs eyeballs -Watch

cricket

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:17 IST

MS Dhoni is back in Ranchi and although, he is not part of the Indian team, the former Indian captain continues to remain in the headlines. And well, the former Indian skipper grabbed all the eyeballs with his new car, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk - a midsize SUV which boasts a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine. The car remains one of its kind in India and hence, people were forced to pause and watch the skipper take his new prized possession for a pin all across the city.

Earlier, Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, had announced the arrival of the “Red Beast” in one of her recent Instagram posts. “Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!’ she wrote in the caption.

As far as cricketing career is concerned, there is no real certainity and captain Virat Kohli does not want to make any predictions. However, former Indian captain Sunil Gavasakar wants the selectors to take the leap of faith in invest in Rishabh Pant for the future.

“No, we need to look beyond. Mahendra Singh Dhoni at least doesn’t figure in my team. If you are talking about the T20 World Cup, I will certainly think about Rishabh Pant,” Gavaskar told ‘Aaj Tak’.

“If I have to think of the T20 World Cup, I would think about youth as we need to look forward. Dhoni has made great contribution to Indian cricket but it’s now time to look beyond him,” he further added.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since India’s campaign ended at the World Cup and the selectors have identified Rishabh Pant as his successor across all the three formats.

“The only expectation from Rishabh is that he read situations well,” Virat Kohli said during the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

“We don’t expect him to play the way you might be thinking. It is about analysing a situation and dealing with it in your own way,” he further added.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 11:06 IST