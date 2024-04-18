'Between Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill. Maybe Virat Kohli...': Eoin Morgan, Zaheer Khan make sizzling T20 WC prediction

With Rohit Sharma to captain India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the other opening slot will be up for grabs between Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The former has been in decent form in IPL 2024, leading Gujarat Titans as their new captain. In seven matches, the GT opener has registered 263 runs. Meanwhile, Jaiswal has been in poor form and has only managed 121 runs in seven fixtures. India's Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session.(PTI)

Speaking on JioCinema, England legend Eoin Morgan analysed India for the T20 World Cup and felt that Gill and Jaiswal will battle to partner Rohit at the top of the batting order. "Shubman Gill's a magnificent player and highly regarded, not just here, but around the world, for me has to be a contender to be on the plane, let alone get in that strongest XI and when it comes to contending for batting positions, in that six or seven batters that they might take given the all around us that they have, it does come up to probably him or Yashasvi Jaiswal. And not a case of him against Virat Kohli. For me, Virat Kohli is there already," he said.

Morgan also felt that Gill has matured more as a player due to captaincy duties in IPL 2024. "So I mean, he's doing everything he can. He's managing his own game. He's recognising the responsibilities as captain and also the fact that they're two separate entities. I think that will help him learn more as a captain, moving forward and also aid his game as well. So for me, he's in contention with Yashasvi," he said.

Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan found it hard to select between the two young batters. Speaking on the same panel, he said, "Well, selectors are definitely gonna have some good headaches there, because when you're looking at the top order of of any team, there is a lot of traffic jam there. You know which direction selectors are going to go and we have to wait and see. But if you ask me, Shubman has to be there, and it will be between Yashasvi and Shubman for sure. Maybe they will stick to Virat being at at number three. They've already announced Rohit as captain. So you you know that there is only one spot up for grabs."

Last season, Gill finished on top of the Orange Cap race with 890 runs in 17 matches, packed with three tons and four fifties for GT. Meanwhile, Jaiswal smacked 625 runs in 14 games, with a ton and five half-centuries.