‘Bhai ye toh apna ladka hai...’: Ravindra Jadeja recalls PM Narendra Modi's epic reaction when MS Dhoni introduced him

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been enjoying his time off cricket presently, having missed the T20 World Cup earlier this month owing to an injury. He is presently helping his wife Rivaba, who has recently announced a BJP candidate from the Jamnagar (north) Assembly seat in the impending Gujarat election. Jadeja recent recalled his very first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, almost a decade back, and revealed the epic reaction he gave with MS Dhoni had introduced him. (India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd T20)

Speaking in a video posted by the Free Press Journal, Jadeja revealed that it was back in 2010 when he had first met PM Modi. The latter was then the chief minister of Gujarat and the Indian team were in Ahmedabad for a match. When then skipper Dhoni introduced Jadeja to the Prime Minister, he laughed and said,“He’s our boy”.

“I had first met him (Modi) in 2010 in Ahmedabad. He was the chief minister of Gujarat back then,” Jadeja recalled.

He further added, “We (India) had a match against South Africa in the Motera Stadium. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), who was our captain back then introduced me to him. Modi Sahab ne khud bola ki ‘bhai ye toh apna ladka hai, dhyaan rakhna (Modi Sahab said himself, ‘He’s our boy, take care of him)’. He said so with a laugh while being in a light mood).

“That’s when you feel…. a person of such big stature comes to you and says this personally. Ek alag si feeling aati hai. I felt really good when he said this.”

Talking about cricket, Jadeja has been out of action since September owing to an injury which forced his exclusion form the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. He was not picked for the ongoing New Zealand tour as well. He is however expected to return for the Bangladesh Test series next month.

