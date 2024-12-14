'Bhaichara': KL Rahul shares lunch with Virat Kohli during rain delay, melts hearts during India vs Australia Gabba Test

Rain caused significant disruption on Day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more action after just 13.2 overs of play. As the players were forced to the confines of the dressing room, a rare moment of lightheartedness from India’s KL Rahul and Virat Kohli provided a welcome distraction for viewers. Virat Kohli (L) takes a bite as KL Rahul shares lunch with him(X/AP)

During the extended break caused by the downpour, Rahul was seen offering his snacks to Kohli, a small gesture that quickly went viral on social media. The cheerful exchange between the two star players was a refreshing highlight amid the weather-related frustrations and became the talk of fans across platforms.

Here's how fans reacted:

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and, with the weather forecast in mind, opted to bowl first. The Australian opening pair of Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney took to the crease but could not add much to the score, finishing unbeaten on 28 runs after 13.2 overs.

The rain ultimately cut short the day’s play, forcing both teams off the field with little chance to build momentum.

India came into the Brisbane Test with confidence after a dominant 294-run victory in Perth but suffered a heavy defeat in Adelaide in the second pink-ball Test. With the series tied at 1-1, this third Test carries massive importance, as both teams look to gain the upper hand. The rain interruption only added to the pressure, leaving both sides to reassess their strategies for the remaining days of the match.

As the weather continued to threaten the prospects of a full day’s play, the prospect of further delays remained a concern. Fans will be hoping for clearer skies and uninterrupted cricket in the days to come.

On the field, India will be looking for an early breakthrough on Day 2, while the Australian openers will seek to capitalize on their steady start.