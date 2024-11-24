Bharat Army called out for disrespecting the national flag, Sunil Gavaskar fumes: 'In India, it's not accepted'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has not taken kindly to one of the acts committed by the country's most popular fan group 'Bharat Army'. The 1983 World Cup winner slammed the supporter group for showing disrespect to the Indian flag during the first Test against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium. Gavaskar has now urged the Bharat Army to change their flags, which as "Bharat" and "Army" written on it. Sunil Gavaskar calls out Bharat Army for disrespecting Indian flag. ((Mufaddal Vohra/X) )

It is important to state that as per the section two of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, there "shall be no lettering upon the national flag" of India.

As per the law, "The national flag shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material.”

"I know that in India it’s not accepted. I don’t think these [fans] are really Indians. I’m not too sure how many of them have Indian passports, so they probably don’t understand the value, the relevance, the importance of the Indian flag," Gavaskar said while doing commentary on ABC Sport.

“All Indians, including me, are very grateful for the support that they bring to the Indian cricket team wherever the Indian cricket team is playing. We are really, really thankful and grateful for that, but I would request them not to have their group’s name on the India flag," he added.

'Design a new flag'

Sunil Gavaskar has now urged the fan group to design a new flag adding that if his suggestion is taken, he would "wear it with great pleasure."

“Design a new flag of your own. If you design a new flag of your own, I will myself wear it with great pleasure," said Gavaskar.

For the uninitiated, the Bharat Army was formed in 1999, and the supporter group has really close ties with the Indian cricket team and has more than 160,000 members globally.

Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar had also called out a website for publishing a fake article, attributing it to him. The former India captain asked for a formal apology, saying if he doesn't receive it, then he will take the matter up with his legal team.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Gavaskar said, "Hi, this is Sunil Gavaskar and I want to say that there is a website cricket ception which has printed an article under my name. I have to say that that is completely fake, I have not contributed that at all and I want to tell that website to take it down immediately."