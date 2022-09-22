Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife gives savage reply to trolls over 'hate and envy'; 'Nobody is affected by your words...'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's death over bowling is a huge concern for the Indian side that heads to Australia for the hotly-anticipated World T20 next month. The seasoned pacer, who has been quite expensive in his last few games, conceded 16 runs in the 19th over versus Australia in the T20I series opener on Tuesday. Also Read | 'They had to chase 270. When I asked Virat to open, he said…': Ex-BCCI selector reveals when Kohli was 'ready' for India

Both Bhuvneshwar and Umesh Yadav didn't get much movement, which made the Indian attack look very ordinary against menacing Cameron Green, who hit a blazing 61 off 30. Matthew Wade then hit 45 not out from 21 balls as Australia overhauled a formidable 209-run target with four balls to spare.

Bhuvneshwar had also been expensive in the recent T20 Asia Cup. Against Pakistan in the 'Super 4' stage, he registered figures of 1/40 in his four overs; in the side's next game against Sri Lanka, he conceded 14 runs in the all-important 19th over as the islanders claimed a thrilling win to eliminate India from the competition.

The experienced pacer has leaked 49 runs in his last three games where he has bowled the crucial 19th over. As the 32-year-old pacer proved expensive against Australia, he was subjected to trolling on social media.

Bhuvneshwar's wife Nupur Nagar on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a sharp response to people spreading 'hate and envy' after the pacer became a target of online trolling.

"Nowadays, people are so worthless, that they have nothing better to do and have so much time to spread hate and envy... My advise to all those is - nobody is affected by your words or care about your existence. So please spend that time in making yourself better, though there is very less scope for that!!" she wrote in her Instagram story.

Instagram story of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife Nupur Nagar(Instagram/nupurnagar)

Bhuvneshwar's form has led to a number of former players questioning if he should continue bowling in the death. But he has got support from ex-Australia opener Matthew Hayden, who feels the pacer has it in him to be effective in final overs.

Bhuvneshwar ended the Asia Cup with a fifer in India's 101-run thrashing of Afghanistan earlier this month. The seamer returned his T20 best of five wickets for four runs to help limit Afghanistan to 111-8.

“I disagree with that, I think he can and has been a very good finisher. I think that’s his role, I mean, obviously, his role is to take wickets up front but if your skipper wants an over or two from you at the end, then he can do that,” Hayden said on Star Sports.

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar, however, expressed concern over the Indian bowler's form. “Somebody like a Bhuvneshwar Kumar is going for runs every single time, when he is expected.. in 18 deliveries he has bowled in three matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and now Australia, he has given away 49 runs. It is almost three runs per ball. Somebody with his experience and calibre, you expect he will give 35-36 runs in those 18 deliveries. That really is an area of concern,” said the former India skipper on Sports Today.

