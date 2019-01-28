 Big Bash League 2019, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades in Perth, live score and updates
Big Bash League 2019, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades in Perth, live score and updates

Follow live updates from the Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades.

Jan 28, 2019 17:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Big Bash League 2019, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades in Perth, live score and updates(Twitter)

Live updates: Perth Scorchers’ captain Mitchell Marsh chose to bowl against Melbourne Renegades in Perth. (Full scorecard)

Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (captain), Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wicket-keeper), Tom Cooper, Cameron White, Daniel Christian, Mohammad Nabi, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Harry Gurney, Chris Tremain

Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Cameron Bancroft (wicket-keeper), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Ashton Turner, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Hobson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Usman Qadir

Follow the scorecard of the match here -

Jan 28, 2019 17:22 IST

