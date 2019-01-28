Big Bash League 2019, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades in Perth, live score and updates
Follow live updates from the Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades.cricket Updated: Jan 28, 2019 17:22 IST
Live updates: Perth Scorchers’ captain Mitchell Marsh chose to bowl against Melbourne Renegades in Perth. (Full scorecard)
Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (captain), Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wicket-keeper), Tom Cooper, Cameron White, Daniel Christian, Mohammad Nabi, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Harry Gurney, Chris Tremain
Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Cameron Bancroft (wicket-keeper), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Ashton Turner, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Hobson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Usman Qadir
First Published: Jan 28, 2019 17:22 IST