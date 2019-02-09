 Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers: Scores and Live Updates
Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers: Scores and Live Updates

Follow all the live updates from the Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers

Feb 09, 2019 09:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Getty Images

Adelaide Strikers take on Perth Scorchers at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday in the latest round of the Big Bash League. Perth Scorchers have won the toss and opted to bat.

Teams:

Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Alex Carey(w), Jake Weatherald, Travis Head(c), Jonathan Wells, Harry Nielsen, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Ben Laughlin, Billy Stanlake, Liam O Connor

Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Josh Inglis, Nick Hobson, Cameron Bancroft(w), Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Sean Terry, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff

Follow all the live updates from the BBL match between Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers here:

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 09:30 IST

