Big Bash League: Daniel Sams has a heart-warming gesture after kid gets hit by George Bailey six - Watch

When Hobart Hurricanes’ George Bailey struck a delivery into the stands against Sydney Thunder, the ball unfortunately hit a kid in the crowd. Thunder’s Daniel Sams realised that the kid was distressed and therefore went into the stands to see if he was alright. Sams also signed his cap and presented it to the young fan.

Bailey met with the young boy after the innings and gifted his batting gloves to him.

How good is this from Daniel Sams?



The @ThunderBBL all-rounder gives his playing cap to the little kid who got hit by a George Bailey six. All class 👏 #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/nvbons6WSj — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 9, 2019

The Hurricanes batsman smashed 53 runs off 35 balls to help his team reach 165/4 in 19 overs in Canberra on Saturday. The Sydney Thunder have been set a target of 166 runs. The match has been reduced to 19 overs per side due to rain.

Pat Cummins, who is playing his first Big Bash match in two years for Sydney Thunder, picked up two crucial wickets. He dismissed D’Arcy Short at the start of the innings and then later took the wicket of Matthew Wade. Ben McDermott remained unbeaten on 44 for the Hurricanes.

The Hobart Hurricanes, who have already booked a place in the semi-finals, are playing their last group match against Sydney Thunder. The Hurricanes are leading the table with 20 points at the moment.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 16:03 IST