Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers: Live score and updates

Cameron Bancroft makes his return after a nine month suspension as top of the table Hobart Hurricanes take on Perth Scorchers in a big bash league match on Sunday. It’s been a brilliant start to the BBL campaign for last season’s beaten finalists as they have won all three of their games played so far, including beating Sydney Thunder in their last game where they chased 194. Perth who have been really consistent in the BBL in last few seasons have had a tough start and they will be looking to make amends.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 13:20 IST