Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder at Hobart live score and updates

Hobart Hurricanes take on Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart . Both teams have got off to a great start in the tournament with two wins in their first two matches. Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 15 runs and Sydney Sixers by 21 runs in their first and second match respectively. While the Hobart Hurricanes took down the Brisbane Heat by 15 runs and Melbourne Stars by six wickets in their first two matches.

Follow live updates from the march here -

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 13:38 IST