Big Bash League live: Melbourne Renegades Sydney Sixers live score and updates
Follow live updates of Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers.cricket Updated: Jan 25, 2020 10:53 IST
BBL Live: Melbourne Renegades, who are already out of the qualification race, take on Sydney Sixers in a Big Bash League Match. Sydney Sixers won the bat flip and opted to bowl first.
Sydney SixersPlaying XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Steve O’Keefe
Melbourne Renegades Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), Tom Cooper, Nathan McSweeney, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Samit Patel, Brayden Stepien (wk), Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson
