Big Bash League live: Melbourne Renegades Sydney Sixers live score and updates

Big Bash League live: Melbourne Renegades Sydney Sixers live score and updates

Follow live updates of Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers.

cricket Updated: Jan 25, 2020 10:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Follow live updates of Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers.
Follow live updates of Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers.(BBL)
         

BBL Live: Melbourne Renegades, who are already out of the qualification race, take on Sydney Sixers in a Big Bash League Match. Sydney Sixers won the bat flip and opted to bowl first.

 

Sydney SixersPlaying XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Steve O’Keefe

Melbourne Renegades Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), Tom Cooper, Nathan McSweeney, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Samit Patel, Brayden Stepien (wk), Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson

