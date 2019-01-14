Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne, live score and updates
Follow the live action from the Big Bash League clash between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanescricket Updated: Jan 14, 2019 13:39 IST
Live Updates: Melbourne Stars take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 31st match of the Big Bash League in Melbourne.
Melbourne Stars: Evan Gulbis, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson (captain), Seb Gotch (wicket-keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Plunkett, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Liam Bowe, Tom O Connell, Lance Morris
Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper/captain), D Arcy Short, Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Riley Meredith, Jake Doran, David Moody
First Published: Jan 14, 2019 13:09 IST