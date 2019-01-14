 Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne, live score and updates
Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne, live score and updates

Follow the live action from the Big Bash League clash between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes

cricket Updated: Jan 14, 2019 13:39 IST
Hindustan Times
Big Bash League,Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes,Live score and updates
Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne, live score and updates(Twitter)

Live Updates: Melbourne Stars take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 31st match of the Big Bash League in Melbourne.

Melbourne Stars: Evan Gulbis, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson (captain), Seb Gotch (wicket-keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Plunkett, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Liam Bowe, Tom O Connell, Lance Morris

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper/captain), D Arcy Short, Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Riley Meredith, Jake Doran, David Moody

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 13:09 IST

