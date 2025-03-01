Bengaluru [India], : After the completion of the Women's Premier League 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, former India skipper Mithali Raj commented on DC opener Meg Lanning's exceptional batting performance in the game on Friday. "Big player always steps up in crucial matches": Mithali Raj hails Meg Lanning's performance in WPL clash against Mumbai Indians

Lanning played an unbeaten knock of 60 runs from 49 balls, which was laced with nine boundaries in her innings. The 32-year-old player scored these runs at a strike rate of 122.45.

"A big player always steps up in crucial matches, and today, as both captain and player, Meg Lanning did just that. She understood the significance of this game for Delhi Capitals and played accordingly. The way she executed her shots, especially that exquisite straight drive and on-drive, showcased her class. She is slowly getting back into form, which is a huge positive for the Delhi Capitals. This also allows Shafali Verma to play with more freedom, knowing her captain is anchoring the innings. Having a leader like Meg Lanning in the middle instills immense confidence in the dugout. Over time, she and Shafali have built an understanding of each other's strengths, which helps them construct their partnerships effectively. At one point, when Shabnim Ismail came in for her fourth over, we saw Meg walk up to Shafali and advise her against playing any rash shots, emphasizing that this was the last over to navigate carefully. That level of leadership is invaluable," Mithali Raj said while speaking on JioHotstar.

Delhi Capitals reclaimed their spot at the summit with utter dominance against the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Women's Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani played a starring role with the ball, while Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma's opening blitz raised Delhi Capitals to an emphatic 9-wicket win in a low-scoring affair.

Further, the former right-hand batter commented on the Delhi Capitals' winning performance.

Every time Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma put together a 50-plus partnership, the team's chances of winning increase significantly. The winning percentage for Delhi Capitals rises with their contributions. Today, while chasing a target of 124, we saw Shafali Verma take a slightly more measured approach initially, which is unlike her usual attacking style. There was a lot of discussion between her and Meg Lanning, especially while facing Shabnim Ismail. However, once she found her rhythm and Meg Lanning joined in, it was a delight to watch them score from both ends. It was a very convincing win for Delhi Capitals," the 42-year-old added.

