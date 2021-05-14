‘Big thing when Anil Kumble compared me to Pollard, but need to create identity of my own’: Punjab Kings’ Shahrukh Khan

Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan made a sensational entry to Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Following a terrific stint in the domestic circuit for Tamil Nadu, the youngster was bought for a whopping Rs. 5.25 crore at the players’ auction. The PBKS team management looked for a hard-hitter in him as head coach Anil Kumble compared him with Caribbean all-rounder Kieron Pollard before the start of the tournament.

Shahrukh didn’t get many balls to play in the season before it got suspended midway. However, the Tamil Nadu cricketer left no stones unturned in leaving an impact. His fiery cameos on multiple occasions made him a go-to middle-order batsman in Punjab’s line-up. Shahrukh scored 107 in 8 innings at a strike rate of 127.38.

In a conversation with InsideSport, Shahrukh stated that it’s a big thing for him to be compared with Pollard but he wants to create his own identity.

“Definitely, that is obviously a big thing when Anil Kumble compared me to Kieron Pollard. But I’m just starting off. So, I feel that I need to create an identity of my own. I want to become what I do, the way I go about. Obviously, it’s a wonderful thing that he compared me to Kieron Pollard. He is head and shoulders ahead of me. I’m just starting off. I will get there but him comparing me to Kieron Pollard was pretty good,” Shahrukh was quoted as saying.

The 24-year-old further revealed the message he got from skipper KL Rahul and head coach Kumble before going to bat in his debut season.

“It was very simple for me. They just told me to go and do what I do for Tamil Nadu and nothing different, nothing else. They told me, ‘You don’t need to do anything differently yet. It’s just a change in name, but the ball, everything is the same. We’ll be very happy with it,” said Shahrukh.