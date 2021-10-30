‘Big-time player, can perform in must-win game’: Graeme Swann wants change in India XI, backs Ashwin against New Zealand

Following their 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan, the Indian team has come under a lot of scrutiny, more so for their Playing XI. India went ahead with three fast bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami and two spinners in Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja, all five of whom had a forgettable outing in Dubai as the Indian bowling unit failed to pick up even a single wicket.

Furthermore, with doubts existing over Hardik Pandya’s bowling, it will be interesting to see whether Virat Kohli brings a few changes or sticks with an unchanged XI. In wake of the Pakistan defeat and the crunch tie against New Zealand approaching on Sunday, several former cricketers have suggested one or multiple changes for the Indian team. Joining the bandwagon is former England spinner Graeme Swann, who feels experienced spinner R Ashwin can be given a place in the XI against New Zealand.

"I would love to see Ashwin play, personally. I don’t think it’s about three spinners playing. Who he plays in place of – probably one of the seamers or Hardik Pandya if he is not going to bowl. Yes, Shardul Thakur is also an option," Swann said on Cricket.com.

Ashwin, who last played limited-overs cricket back in 2017, earned a recall in the blue jersey after four long years. In the two warm-up games, Ashwin returned 0/23 against England before claiming 2/8 against Australia. Given what Ashwin brings to the table, Swann feels the veteran spinner’s bag of tricks could be a valuable asset against the Kiwis.

"I am very biased towards spin so I would like to see R Ashwin in. He is a brilliant bowler. Got a lot of variations and is a big-time player. He can really turn up and perform in a must-win game," Swann added.